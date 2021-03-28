Elysian (ELY) Trading Up 90% This Week

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 90.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Elysian coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 90% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $343,406.56 and $1.58 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00022326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00048186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.11 or 0.00610667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024092 BTC.

ELY is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

