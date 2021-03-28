EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Update

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the February 28th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EML Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get EML Payments alerts:

EMCHF stock remained flat at $$2.80 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80. EML Payments has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.