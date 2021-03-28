Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the February 28th total of 76,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:EDN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. 53,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.58. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $228.64 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.24% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Edenor SA engages inthe provision pf electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.