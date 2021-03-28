Empty Set Dollar Price Reaches $0.15 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $66.77 million and $336,992.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00059194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00227951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $530.75 or 0.00955125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00052155 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00079365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00030126 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

