Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Position Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 1,683.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,591 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of Encore Wire worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Encore Wire by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Encore Wire by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Encore Wire by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WIRE stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $73.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $380.82 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.