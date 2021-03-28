Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENGIY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC lowered Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $14.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

