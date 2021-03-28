Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.45 Million Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JOYY by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,162,000 after acquiring an additional 364,362 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth about $132,415,000. H&H International Investment LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth about $88,938,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in JOYY by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,066,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,322,000 after acquiring an additional 444,517 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.41.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is 52.19%.

JOYY Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

