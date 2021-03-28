Enigma (ENG) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $4.57 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.25 or 0.00371371 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005046 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00029023 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.17 or 0.05587517 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enigma Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

