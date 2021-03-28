EnterCoin (ENTRC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,079.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a market cap of $147,644.51 and approximately $41,079.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00025152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00048394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $348.16 or 0.00626534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00066180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024087 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

