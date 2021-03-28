Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

