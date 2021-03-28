Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,317,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,830 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.70% of Envista worth $145,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Envista by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Envista by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVST opened at $41.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -316.62 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $41.87.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,888.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,551.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,087 shares of company stock worth $6,149,951. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

