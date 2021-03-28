EOS (EOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.58 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and $1.58 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $4.09 or 0.00007382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000702 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,028,220,160 coins and its circulating supply is 952,053,082 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

