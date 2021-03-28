eosDAC Hits Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One eosDAC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $248,967.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000066 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

eosDAC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars.

