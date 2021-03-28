Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $2.84 on Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $87.54 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $2.84 or 0.00005077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,859.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,690.54 or 0.03026410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.00330444 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $499.91 or 0.00894934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.65 or 0.00414700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.15 or 0.00356511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.79 or 0.00257420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00021259 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 34,170,300 coins and its circulating supply is 30,866,578 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

