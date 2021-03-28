ESBC Price Hits $0.0229 on Top Exchanges (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. ESBC has a market cap of $608,368.17 and approximately $68,086.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,901,545 coins and its circulating supply is 26,622,211 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

