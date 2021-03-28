Essentia 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.56 Million (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Essentia has traded up 91.8% against the dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $25.71 million and $4.56 million worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00024362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00047924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.75 or 0.00622558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

