Ether Zero Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $823,378.08 and $36,102.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 117.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.94 or 0.03035741 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021303 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Token Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 222,334,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,304,937 tokens. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

