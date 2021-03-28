Ethereum Classic Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $631.31 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.87 or 0.00021417 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $1.38 billion and $631.31 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,681.86 or 0.03033823 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.