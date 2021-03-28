EUNO Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $19.88 million and approximately $18,997.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.26 or 0.00651347 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000579 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,158,304,981 coins and its circulating supply is 6,158,305,636 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

