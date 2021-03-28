Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,649 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Euronav worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,602.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 146,694 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 566.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth $2,973,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth $280,000. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

EURN stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

