Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Euroseas stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 60,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,085. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 million, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Euroseas will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

ESEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Euroseas from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

