Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 46,943 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 388,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,858,000 after acquiring an additional 43,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Shares of RE opened at $250.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.55. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $256.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

