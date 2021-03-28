Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

RE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

NYSE:RE traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.15. 177,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,043. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.55. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $256.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.