Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.
RE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.
NYSE:RE traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.15. 177,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,043. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.55. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $256.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
About Everest Re Group
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
