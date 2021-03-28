Everex (EVX) Price Tops $0.97

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Everex token can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001742 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Everex has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Everex has a market cap of $21.91 million and $6.31 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00048455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.29 or 0.00626944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00066293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024273 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everex Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.