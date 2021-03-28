EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EVRZF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.52. 281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. EVRAZ has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

