ExclusiveCoin Price Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $5,308.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006118 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 204.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00169947 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00030423 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002054 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

