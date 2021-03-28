EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Short Interest Up 196.2% in March

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 196.2% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:EXFO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. 5,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,751. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $238.48 million, a PE ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.37.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $71.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in EXFO by 686.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 487,731 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in EXFO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXFO shares. TheStreet raised shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.89.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

