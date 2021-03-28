Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.
XCUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exicure in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ XCUR opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.21. Exicure has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 165,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 125,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 117,723 shares during the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Exicure
Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.
