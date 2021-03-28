Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

XCUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exicure in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ XCUR opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.21. Exicure has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 127.52%. Research analysts expect that Exicure will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 165,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 125,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 117,723 shares during the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

