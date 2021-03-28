ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 92,465 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 136.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,465 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of GrafTech International worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

EAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

