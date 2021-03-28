ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 253.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,987 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

BRO opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.24 and a 1-year high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

