Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Plans $0.38 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of Extendicare stock remained flat at $$6.04 on Friday. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,271. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82.
About Extendicare
