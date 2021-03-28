Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Plans $0.38 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Extendicare stock remained flat at $$6.04 on Friday. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,271. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82.

Get Extendicare alerts:

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.