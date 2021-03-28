Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $14,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.02. 17,629,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,847,332. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $805.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.24.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

