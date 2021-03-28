Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Deccan Value Investors L.P.

Deccan Value Investors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,134,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 12.6% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $309,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,629,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,847,332. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.83 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.53 and its 200-day moving average is $269.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.24.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $16,151,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

