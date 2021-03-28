Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Update

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,300 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the February 28th total of 780,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 287,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FARM. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 267,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.58. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 40.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.