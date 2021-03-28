Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. Fastenal posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.