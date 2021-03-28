Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,999 Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cardlytics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,715,000. White Square Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 194,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,835,000 after buying an additional 127,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $132,783.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,100,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $524,140.56. Insiders sold a total of 48,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,705,441 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $113.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.85 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

