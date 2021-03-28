Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.36% of Cowen worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cowen by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cowen by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cowen by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 34,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

COWN opened at $34.34 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $512.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Cowen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cowen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

