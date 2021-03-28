Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 29,153 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 135.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of Ryder System worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,926,000 after acquiring an additional 189,569 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,238,000 after acquiring an additional 291,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,581,000 after acquiring an additional 45,144 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,391,000 after buying an additional 41,817 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of R opened at $76.45 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

