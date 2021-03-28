Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 344,186 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 1,863.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,186 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.78% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 258,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $717,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 161,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,331,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $493.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. Analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.