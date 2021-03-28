Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 136,567 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.25% of Inogen worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Inogen by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $802,465.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,112.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $369,019.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,530.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,858 shares of company stock worth $5,924,474. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Inogen stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -536.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

