Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDS opened at $325.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $243.95 and a one year high of $363.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $783,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

