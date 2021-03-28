Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,327 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

