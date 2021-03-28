Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,696 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Papa John’s International worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,067,000 after buying an additional 91,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Papa John’s International by 10.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,150,000 after buying an additional 93,719 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,063,000 after buying an additional 64,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Papa John’s International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,024,000 after buying an additional 79,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.65.

PZZA opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 110.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.83. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

