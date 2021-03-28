Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.65 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 79,992 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Acuity Brands worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $145.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.71 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.57.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

