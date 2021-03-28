Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $58.59.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

