Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,279 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of UMB Financial worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $93.69 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $99.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

In other news, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $64,954.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,891.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,791 shares of company stock worth $2,872,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.