Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.29% of Orthofix Medical worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $839.80 million, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $117.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

