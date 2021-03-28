Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 310,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3,030.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,943,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $229.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

