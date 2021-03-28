Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $2.56 Million in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 131,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.15% of Bloomin’ Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $20,003,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $18,923,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $11,331,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.16.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $29.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

