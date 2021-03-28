Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.27% of Benchmark Electronics worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $30.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,504.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $521.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

BHE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,016,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $26,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,185 shares of company stock valued at $177,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

